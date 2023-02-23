MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabamians will be able to restock emergency supplies tax-free this upcoming weekend.

The 12th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday offers consumers the chance to buy certain supplies from retailers while saving as much as 10% from Friday, Feb. 24 to Sunday, Feb. 26.

“Severe Weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when storms strike.”

Local stores observing the sale include Rocky Ridge Hardware in Vestavia Hills.

The full list of tax-free items can be found here.