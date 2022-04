BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA has issued an emergency missing child alert for 16-year-old Cecilia Maribel Fabiam Pineda from Bessemer.

Pineda was last seen leaving her home for school around 7:00 a.m. on April 11. She could be traveling with a a 32-year-old man in an unknown vehicle.

Pineda is described as 5’7″ and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Pineda’s whereabouts is asked to call Bessemer Police at 205-425-2411 or call 911.