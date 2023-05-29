HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On May 24, plaintiffs April M. Pipkins and Emantic Bradford Sr. motioned for an extension on their time to amend a complaint regarding their 2019 lawsuit.

Following the death of her son, Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr., Pipkins filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the City of Hoover and Hoover Mall Limited. The amended complaint in 2020 gave the name of the police officer, previously “John Doe,” as Hoover police officer David Alexander.

The 2020 complaint stated that Alexander “fired four bullets at EJ with the specific intent of killing him.” Furthermore, the complaint stated that Alexander went against standard procedure, failing to issue any verbal warnings or establish that EJ actually was a physical threat to anyone.

According to the complaint, it is “undisputed” that Alexander fired the fatal shot and that the officer with him refrained from firing.

On April 25, 2023, the court granted the plaintiffs 30 days – until May 25, 2023 – to file an amended complaint, per the plaintiffs’ request. The plaintiffs motioned for an extension on the grounds that the defendant’s position is unknown, and the plaintiffs need additional time to complete and file an amended complaint.

In his answer to the initial lawsuit, Alexander admitted that he fired four times and did not activate his body camera before he shot.

EJ died on November 22, the night of Thanksgiving, 2018, at the Riverchase Galleria shopping mall in Hoover. It has been over four years since the initial lawsuit was filed.