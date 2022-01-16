EMA warns of slippery road conditions Monday morning in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Winter weather is expected to create hazardous road conditions late Sunday evening into Monday morning for Central Alabama.

The Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is asking the community to stay off the roadways and avoid travel if possible. But, if that is not possible, make sure you’re using caution and reducing your speed.

Sunday’s winter weather mix of freezing temperatures, rain and snow can create dangerous conditions on the roadway for Monday morning commuters.

“It will rain before anything turns into snow. So, watch out for water frozen on the roadways. One other thing too, we are very happy this is a long weekend because many schools are out Monday. So it will elevate one of our biggest travel fears which is children out on the roadways,” said Jim Coker with the Jefferson County EMA.

For drivers hitting the roadways, the EMA recommends using caution when driving over bridges and overpasses as these areas typically freeze faster.

“Do use caution. Do all the smart things, drive slowly, wear your seatbelt, don’t tailgate folks. We encourage people that if they don’t have to be out, just don’t do it,” said Josh Tanner with the Gadsden-Etowah County EMA.

For those that have decided to hunker down ahead of the winter weather, make sure your home is prepared for freezing temperatures.

“If it’s where you can, bring your pets inside. For pipes, you can buy at any retail location faucet covers,” said Tanner.

“If you use space heats, adhere to any of those instructions that came with that space heater. Because our fire departments all across the state have to respond to fires that are caused by space heaters, so use the most caution with space heaters,” said Coker.

