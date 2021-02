MARION COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Marion County Emergency Management Agency officials say there are approximately 1,500 residents in the Hamilton and Marion County areas that are under a boil advisory.

Eric Terrell with the EMA says this is “strictly precautionary” and no contamination is suspected. The advisory is in place due to low water pressure in the area.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.