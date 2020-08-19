Elementary teachers exposed to COVID-19 in Pell City, start date pushed back for some students

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — An elementary school in Pell City is pushing back the start of in-person learning for some students after several teachers were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Only students in kindergarten and first grades at Eden Elementary School will be impacted.

“We had a group of teachers that had direct exposure with someone that was actually COVID positive,” said Dr. James Martin, superintendent of Pell City Schools.

According to Martin, all of Eden Elementary’s kindergarten teachers and half of the school’s first-grade teachers had been exposed.

Kindergarten and first-grade students will not report to school until September 1, instead of August 21.

“When they show up for that first day, they want to see the teacher they are going to have. I do not want them to show up on the first day and see a substitute,” Martin said.

The start time for other grades at Eden Elementary will not change. No other Pell City schools have announced delays.

During the pandemic, Martin expects several challenges, but said communication among parents, students, and teachers will be key in limiting exposure.

“The way we can do that is people being honest with us and open with us about the fact that, ‘hey, I have been around somebody that is positive, I might not need to be there’. Or ‘so and so in my house came home with a positive test and I have been with them the entire weekend, I might not need to be there,'” Martin said.

About 75% of Pell City parents opted for in-person learning.

“We’ve done like Pre-K programs and stuff but this is like our first real rodeo,” said Audrey Wilson, who is the parent of a kindergartner.

Wilson’s little one was ready for the first day at Eden Friday but now will stay at home for a few extra days.

“All of 2020 has really been a one day at a time, take it as it comes,” Wilson said.

According to Martin, none of the people exposed have shown any symptoms. The district is erring on the side of caution and following guidelines from health leaders.

“I’m glad it is now versus, start, and then be told, next week you’ve got to go home,” first-grade parent Jessica Magouyrk continued. “I’m kind of glad they caught it before our children go back.”

Magouyrk will pick up paper assignments to complete at home. Her child is a little disappointed.

“She wants to get back with her friends and see her new teacher,” said Magouryk.

Martin said the district will continue to prioritize safety and stress social distancing at schools. He still envisions there will be issues that arise because of the virus.

“There are going to be closures throughout the year. It may be sections of schools. It may be entire schools God forbid it may even end up being the system at some time, but we are going to do everything we can to try and stay out in front of this as much as possible,” said Martin.

According to Martin, there are approximately 90 kindergarten students at Eden Elementary and around 70 first grade students.

Teachers hope to be back as soon as they are able.

“They are wanting to come to work and I admire them for that,” said Martin.

For updates from the school, follow the Facebook page here.

