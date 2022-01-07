Electric atmosphere made Tuscaloosa the ‘lightning capital of Alabama’ in 2021

College football fans know the atmosphere of game day in Tuscaloosa is always electric, but in 2021, it wasn’t just the Crimson Tide bringing the energy to T-town.

An annual report from Vaisala, a company that measures different weather and environmental impact, showed that Tuscaloosa was the lighting capital of Alabama in 2021.

The report, which you can read in full here, details lightning statistics from across the United States and the whole world. The United States had the second most lightning strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses) behind Brazil, and within the U.S., Alabama ranked 12th in lighting strikes (cloud to ground plus cloud pulses), behind Texas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Illinois, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Georgia.

Chris Vagasky, a meteorologist with the Vaisala Group, said Riccardo Silva Stadium at Florida International University had the most lightning strikes of the year with three home games that had lightning.

Chris did compose a list of the top 25 stadiums with the most lightning activity between 2006-2020. Only two Alabama teams’ home stadiums made that list, and neither were Alabama or Auburn.