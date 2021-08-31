Election results: Cahaba Valley residents overwhelmingly reject fee increase

Cahaba Valley’s fire chief (left) after a fee increase failed to pass in Tuesday’s election (Photo by Katherine Mozzone)

CAHABA VALLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — An effort to increase dues in the Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR District has failed overwhelmingly.

An election was held Tuesday to consider the proposed changes to the district’s fee schedule.

473 residents voted for the increase (38%) while 771 voted against it (62%).

The changes would have led to an increase of about 75 percent by 2023 for most of the district’s residents. Those with the lowest home values in the district (below $100,000) would have seen an increase of just over 80 percent in the same time frame.

The fire chief told CBS 42’s Katherine Mozzone after the vote that the people have been heard, calling turnout at Tuesday’s election impressive.

Officials with the district said the money would have been used to increase staffing, build a fire station, and reduce the time it takes to respond to calls.

Now, though, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board.