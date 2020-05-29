Elderly woman killed in Oxford house fire, 2 others injured

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — An elderly woman has died after being trapped inside a burning home in Oxford Thursday night.

According to the Oxford Fire Department, firefighters received a call for a structure fire in the 1900 block of Cobb Road in the Silver Run Community just after 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, Oxford FD discovered one victim had escaped the structure through a window and had been injured by the broken glass. Firefighters were then informed that a second victim was trapped inside.

Oxford FD made three searches of the structure while crews were attempting to gain control of the fire. After the fire was contained, firefighters discovered the second victim, 74-year-old Mae Lois Jemison deceased.

The victim who escaped, 75-year-old James Jemison was transported to the hospital for treatment. Oxford FD Lt. Gerald Hovater was also treated for minor injuries on the scene.

The Alabama State Fore Marshal’s Office is now investigating the fire.

