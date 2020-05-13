Elderly man shot, killed while attempting to break up domestic dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man Tuesday night.
According to BPD, Jesse Johnson, 68, was found lying in the road suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of 14th Street SW around 10:20 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BPD says after a preliminary investigation, it appears Johnson was shot while attempting to break up a domestic dispute.
There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
If you have any information on the case, contact BPD at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.
