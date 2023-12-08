BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man who died Wednesday morning following a house fire in the Rock Creek Community in Jefferson County has been identified.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Concord Fire Department, Birmingport Fire Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a mobile home fire in the 7200 block of Tyler Ferry Road just before 6 a.m.

Upon extinguishing the fire, first responders located the burnt remains of one individual within the debris of the mobile home.

88-year-old Freddy Lee Abernathy, of Bessemer, was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:05 a.m.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office.