‘El Taquerito’ cruises the Magic City, stops by for Food Truck Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — El Taquerito Food Truck could be the most authentic Mexicana-style food in the entire Magic City…we said could be.

Sergio Reyes, the owner of El Taquerito Food Truck, wanted to make his dream, a reality. So, he opened a restaurant, then another, and another, before opening up his food truck. Two to be exact.

From catering events to cruising the streets of the Magic City, El Taquerito will have something for everyone. Any kind of protein or filling you may want, they most likely have. How they serve it is how you should eat it. Let Reyes fill you and your family up because he can and he will.

El Taquerito not only has both of their food truck, but a few restaurants around the Magic City. If you want to sit down and eat authentic street style tacos, their Hoover location, Los Primos Taquerito, is always an option.

But, you will find the El Taquerito Food Truck crew cruising around Hoover this weekend.

