BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Eight authors will be inducted into the 2023 Alabama Writers Hall of Fame next Friday.

The Hall of Fame honor ceremony will be held at The University of Alabama’s Bryant Conference Center on March 10.

Members of the 2023 class include Tom Franklin (“Crooked Letter, Crooked Letter”), Trudier Harris (“Summer Snow: Reflections from a Black Daughter of the South”), Angela Johnson (“Tell Me a Story, Mama”), Howell Raines (“Whiskey Man”), Michelle Richmond (“The Year of Fog”), and Daniel Wallace (“Big Fish: A Story of Mythic Proportions”).

The ceremony will also induct posthumously Eugene Walter (“The Untidy Pilgrim”) and Kathryn Tucker Windham (“Jeffrey” books).

The Alabama Writers Hall of Fame was founded in 2014 by the Alabama Center for the Book and the Alabama Writers’ Forum.