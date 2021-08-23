Effective Tuesday, Blount County Schools will require masks in the classroom

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Damien Meyer / AFP) (Photo by DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

Labor Day Weekend
September 06 2021 12:00 am

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Tuesday, the Blount County School System will require masks inside buildings until Sep. 17.

Masks will not be required for outside activities, such as PE, athletics, band or recess. Masks will continue to be required on buses.

Blount County Schools officials say efforts will be made to social distance students in the classroom by spacing them three feet apart.

If students properly wear masks inside buildings and on buses, close contacts will not have to be quarantined, the school system said.

For indoor athletic events, all spectators and athletes (when not actively participating) will have to wear masks. Masks will not be required for outdoor athletic events, but social distancing of spectators will be encouraged.

Blount County Schools said that this mandatory mask policy will remain in effect until Sep. 17. They will continue to monitor school data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement can be made optional in the future.

Last week, Hayden schools and Locust Fork schools transitioned to remote learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES