Effective Tuesday, Blount County Schools will require masks in the classroom

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting Tuesday, the Blount County School System will require masks inside buildings until Sep. 17.

Masks will not be required for outside activities, such as PE, athletics, band or recess. Masks will continue to be required on buses.

Blount County Schools officials say efforts will be made to social distance students in the classroom by spacing them three feet apart.

If students properly wear masks inside buildings and on buses, close contacts will not have to be quarantined, the school system said.

For indoor athletic events, all spectators and athletes (when not actively participating) will have to wear masks. Masks will not be required for outdoor athletic events, but social distancing of spectators will be encouraged.

Blount County Schools said that this mandatory mask policy will remain in effect until Sep. 17. They will continue to monitor school data in hopes that conditions improve and the mask requirement can be made optional in the future.

Last week, Hayden schools and Locust Fork schools transitioned to remote learning due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the area.