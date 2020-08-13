Edmund Pettus descendant calls for bridge to be renamed

Selma, Ala., (WIAT) — Support swells for renaming Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma to “The Bloody Sunday Bridge,” and behind the change is the descendent of Edmund Pettus.

David Pettus, Edmund Pettus’ Great-Grand nephew, is calling for the steel arch bridge, named after The Confederate General and Ku Klux Klan leader be removed and renamed, “The Bloody Sunday Bridge” after tuning in to a virtual town hall meeting in Selma discussing renaming the bridge. The long standing debate over the name has been growing in recent weeks since the passing of Civil Rights Icon John Lewis. Some have been calling for the bridge to be renamed after Lewis. “I don’t see much value in changing one name of a human being for another, I think what we should be doing is honor what happened there,” says David Pettus.

Pettus says changing the name to “The Bloody Sunday Bridge” shows we can learn from our mistakes in the past and educate future generations. But such a change is not the sudden impulse for some who marched and shed their blood that Sunday.

Lynda Lowery, who was 14 and received 35 stitches in her head on Bloody Sunday, doesn’t want the bridge renamed for anyone. “If it had not been for Confederate history, there would have been no need for Voting Rights or Civil Rights history. We changed the name that day,” says Lowery.

Lewis died on Friday at the age of 80, more than five decades after he almost lost his life while crossing the bridge during the 1965 “Bloody Sunday” march.

The Edmund Pettus Bridge was declared a National Historic Landmark in February 2013. The final decision lies with lawmakers in the state and Gov. Kay Ivey.