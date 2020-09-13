‘Eat in the Streets’ in Avondale provides businesses much needed boost

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The cheers and the laughter is back in Avondale – and so is the business. Thanks to Avondale’s monthly ‘Eat in the Street’ event.

It’s been a God-send for so many businesses.

As the City of Birmingham permits, restaurants to bring tables, chairs and invite life back into the streets.

Grant Johnson is the Manager at Post Office Pies and they say, this was just what the area needed.

“It’s just nice to have people outside and in the area,” Johnson said.

And the customers are loving it too.

Sherry Le is a Birmingham Resident and says she happy to see her area thriving.

“It’s nice to see everyone out amid COVID and socially distant as well,” Le said.

“It’s moving and hopping. A lot of people and activity and energy – it’s great,” Karen Arang, another Birmingham resident said.

Now, Johnson and other owners in the area say, they’d like to see eating in the streets continue.

“It makes it real fun. I’ve heard there might be bands out here and everything,” Johnson said. I think it’ll only draw bigger crowds in the future, once word gets out.”

‘Many restaurant owners in the area are in support of keeping this going as well. Dates for future Eat in the Street events are set to be posted soon.

LATEST POSTS