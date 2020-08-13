Eat Drink Ride Food Tour in Birmingham emerges amid COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the restaurant industry with social distancing guidelines, but one tour company is making it easier for groups to enjoy an evening out.

Patrons are able to book a night out with Eat. Drink. Ride. Food Tour with Comedienne Joy King. The tour bus allows groups of less than 12 to ride around metro Birmingham sampling four to five restaurants, small plates and adult beverages.

Owner, Joy King, said it’s a safe way to enjoy a dinner out during the pandemic.

“During COVID, people are looking for a way to be safe, do it with your friends, so the tour is an excellent way to do it,” King said. “Masks are required.”

Groups spend about 20 minutes at each stop and aboard the bus to the next destination.

