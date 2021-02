EASTABOGA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Eastaboga man was found dead at the scene of a fire early Monday morning.

According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, 75-year-old James Stowe Jr. was found dead in the 600 block of Harris Lane after receiving a call just before 4 a.m.

Authorities say Stowe was using his stove to heat his RV when the camper caught fire.

No other information has been released at this time. An investigation is still ongoing.