Earth Day 2020 brings residents outside

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While the coronavirus pandemic continues on, self-isolation didn’t stop residents from getting fresh air this Earth Day.

It was an on-and-of rainy day at Birmingham’s Railroad Park. During the dry periods, many walked, ran, skateboarded and others appreciated mother nature on the green holiday.

The park has signs posted all over the property telling goers not to sit down, to prevent gathering due to social distancing orders.

“We always go out on Earth day,” park-goer Cheryl Ray said about this year changing her family’s traditions. “Just usually hike or go have a picnic somewhere, so the idea was to go and do that. But we discovered that there are limited areas to do that.”

The Ray family attempted to sit on the grass to picnic, but were quickly dispersed by the park staff.