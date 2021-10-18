Early morning fire leaves 1 man dead in Alpine

ALPINE, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Fire Marshals and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the cause of a house fire that left one Alpine man dead on Monday.

According to Captain Mike Jones with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house fire on Monday around 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Reubenville Lane in Alpine.

Terry Lee Calhoun, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences to undergo an autopsy.

