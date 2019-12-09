Dr. E.Gaylon McCoullough releases new book ‘Victory in the Game of Life: A Paul W. Bryant Alumni- Athlete’s Journey’

(WIAT) — Author Dr. E. Gaylon McCollough visited CBS 42 to discuss his latest book “Victory in the Game of Life: A Paul W. Bryant Alumni-Athlete’s Journey.”

According to the book, readers will “come away with a broader understanding of how character contributions to society, professional achievement and service to fellow man not only lead to the championship performances in athletics, but in The Game of Life.”

The book also claims that sports enthusiasts will come to understand how Coach Nick Saban’s process is a modern-day reflection of Coach Bryant’s “Winning Theory and Methodology.”

You can find out more about “Victory in the Game of Life: A Paul W. Bryant Alumni-Athlete’s Journey” in the video above.

