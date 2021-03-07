Dunkin releases coffee-flavored jelly beans

(WIAT) — Coffee lovers listen up! Dunkin donut’s has a new treat just for you.
The coffee chain is releasing iced coffee jelly beans! Based on their drinks, like French vanilla, Caramel Latte, Butter Pecan, Toasted Coconut and Hazelnut.
They’re only available for a limited time— and you can get them at Walgreens and Rite-Aid.
