Dunkin’ offering free coffee deal

Dunkin’ is taking over National Coffee Day and renaming it national Dunkin’ Day!
Participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offering guests a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.
That’s on Tuesday, September 29th.
