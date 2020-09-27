Dunkin’ offering free coffee deal

Dunkin’ is taking over National Coffee Day and renaming it national Dunkin’ Day!

Participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide will be offering guests a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

That’s on Tuesday, September 29th.

