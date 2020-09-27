Dunkin’ offering free coffee deal

For Today, clouds will be increasing in thickness, and showers will be isolated throughout the day/ As that South breeze continues, we'll see temperatures climb a couple of degrees more than today. Afternoon highs on the warmer side in the mid 80s. Not expecting a washout, but a few of us may see some light afternoon showers. Chance of rain areawide at 40%.

For Monday, we have another decent chance for showers to start forming ahead of an approaching cold front. There’s a small chance for thunderstorms late in the day, but as of right now we are NOT expecting anything severe to develop along the front itself. Temperatures stay warm before the front arrives with morning lows in the mid 60s, afternoon highs in the 80s. 40% chance for showers.