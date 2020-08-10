Dunkin’ giving teachers free coffee this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As schools get set to start the academic year around the state, teachers are busy adjusting to new virtual learning options as well as changing their sleep schedules.

To help with that, Dunkin’ is offering teachers in Birmingham and Vestavia Hills a free cup of coffee everyday all week long.

Teachers can grab a medium iced or hot coffee all day from Aug. 10 to Aug. 14. as part of the restaurant’s Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Dunkin’ stores offering the deal are the locations at 300 Commons Drive in Birmingham and 1284 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills.

