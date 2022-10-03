TONIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Temperatures drop into the low 50s.





TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Temperatures trend up through the work week, with high temperatures back into the 80s through the second half of the week. We stay dry, even as a cold front approaches Friday. Despite the front pushing through, we just don’t ever get any southerly flow ahead of the front to bring moisture back, so we keep things dry through the rest of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Temperatures take a dive behind Friday’s cold front. High temperatures will struggle to climb into the low 70s Saturday afternoon, and there could be some spots that stay shy of 70° Saturday. We’ll stay cool and dry Sunday, with highs in the low to mid 70s.





COLLEGE FOOTBALL FORECAST: We’ve got two huge games on CBS 42 Saturday. Auburn takes on #2 Georgia between the hedges Saturday at 2:30 pm. The weather in Athens looks fantastic, with temperatures in the 70s for the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry at kickoff, falling through the 60s through the game. At 7 pm, the #1 Crimson Tide take on Texas A&M in their first matchup since Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban had a war of words this past offseason. It will feel like football weather in T-town. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s, with temperatures diving into the 50s for most of the second quarter. You can catch both of these games on CBS 42!

Storm Team 7 Day