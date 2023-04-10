TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: Dry and mild conditions continue through mid-week. Highs reach the low 70s Tuesday and mid to upper 70s Wednesday. We’ll stay clear Tuesday afternoon, with a few clouds building in by Wednesday afternoon.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A non-tropical low moves north out of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday into Thursday along the Gulf Coast, bringing moisture and some rain to the forecast in Central Alabama Thursday and Friday. We aren’t forecasting any severe weather with this, and rainfall totals will be highest across South Alabama, with many spots in Central Alabama receiving an inch or less from this rain-maker.

Highs remain in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

WEEKEND PLANNER: Mostly dry on Saturday, but a passing shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon and evening. Highs climb into the 80s Saturday afternoon. We will see more numerous rain showers on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s.

