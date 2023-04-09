EASTER SUNDAY: Rain should not be an issue at any point Sunday, so whether it’s a sunrise service or an afternoon Easter egg hunt, the weather will be dry. Cool in the morning, but we’ll warm into the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon. Expect clouds to stick around through the first half of the day, but some sunshine begins to peek through in the afternoon and by late afternoon and early evening we’ll be clearing out.

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: Dry and mild weather will be the story to kick off the week. Highs in the 60s and 70s Monday and Tuesday, and mid 70s Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny, with a few clouds moving in by mid-week.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: A low pressure system will move north from the Gulf (this isn’t a tropical system, just a run of the mill mid-latitude cyclone) as we move through the end of the week. We’ll stay on the cooler side of the low, meaning no severe weather and not much thunderstorm activity, just some rain. The best chance of rain will be Thursday, with some lingering showers possible Friday.

All told, rain totals won’t be extraordinarily high with this next round of rain, with most of Central Alabama getting less than an inch of rain. Rainfall totals will be higher along the Gulf Coast and Lower Alabama. Temperatures hang in the mid 70s through the end of the work-week.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday appears dry and quite warm. We’ll rocket up into the low 80s Saturday afternoon. We’ll re-introduce the chance for a few showers by Sunday. Highs stay in the 80s.

