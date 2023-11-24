FRIDAY: Early morning sprinkles gives way to a dry day. Temperatures climb into the 50s and low 60s this afternoon. Clouds linger through early afternoon, with clearing beginning by late afternoon into the evening. Overnight becoming clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY: The weather looks lovely for Iron Bowl Saturday. We’ll start out cool with temperatures climbing into the low 60s in the afternoon. Sunny to start the day, but cloud cover increases into the afternoon and evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY: A strong cold front pushes through the state Sunday, bringing with it some light rain. While the front itself is a strong one, limited moisture in place means rainfall totals will be meager, with most spots seeing less than a quarter inch of rain. Temperatures reach the upper 50s in the afternoon, with the colder air filtering in behind the front late Sunday night dropping temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Very cold weather to start out next week. Highs in the 40s and 50s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. We start out Monday morning above freezing, but as the cold air continues to filter in through the day, by Tuesday morning temperatures are in the 20s across Central Alabama, with some parts of the Tennessee Valley potentially making a run at the teens. The cold mornings and chilly afternoons continue through mid-week, but we will see a warm-up as we head into the second half of the week.

