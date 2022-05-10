It is a clear and cool start to this Tuesday across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will be parked over the Deep South today and it will stick around for the next few days. On either side of it will be an area of low pressure – one over the Rockies and the other off the U.S. East Coast. This weather set up is called an Omega Block. What does that mean for Central Alabama? We will be sunny and warmer today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight, it will be clear, cool, and comfortable. Lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot as the ridge of high pressure builds a little more into Alabama. High temperatures will be around 90°. This could be the first 90° days of the year! A weak disturbance will move in from the north on Wednesday night. This could be parts of Western Alabama a few showers. We will dry out on Thursday, and it will remain sunny as the ridge starts to build back to the west. We will still be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Remember the average high temperature this time of year is only 81°, so we will be well above average.

The ridge starts to break down on Friday as the East Coast low moves toward the west and into Georgia/Florida. We will still have pleasant weather, but it will not be as hot. It will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The East Coast low will continue to move inland over Georgia. There are some questions on if it will be a surface low as well as an upper-level low. If it becomes surface based, then it could try to become a subtropical system. However, the chance of this remains very low. This will be something to watch throughout the week. Regardless of what it becomes, it will be weak and bring a partly cloudy sky to Alabama on Saturday. We could also see a few showers mainly over Eastern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. This could have a small impact on the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament in Birmingham each day.

A weak cold front will move toward Alabama from the west on Sunday. This will push the remnants of the low to the northeast and bring us spotty showers and thunderstorms. We will still be very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. This could have a small impact on the Regions Tradition Golf Tournament in Birmingham each day.