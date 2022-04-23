Tonight: Dry and pleasant, with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s before sunrise Sunday. Wind remains light out of the Southeast.





Tomorrow: Another dry, sunny, and warm day. Temperatures quickly climb through the 70s and reach the 80s again in the afternoon. It will be warm for the Geico 500, and with a clear and sunny sky, be sure to apply sunscreen if you’re attending the race.

The Week Ahead

Rain chances return as we head into the work week. A few showers are possible Monday as a near stationary front sets up across Northwest Alabama. Best chances to see a shower before sunset on Monday would be North of I-20 and West of I-65. That front finally starts to push south through Monday night, increasing our rain chances, and more rain sticks around the front to kick off the day Tuesday. Rain eventually tapers off late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, and cooler and drier air briefly filters in Wednesday and Thursday before we warm back up to round out the week.