TONIGHT: Yet another comfortably cool evening across Central Alabama. Overnight temperatures will be a couple degrees higher than the past couple of nights, but still very nice with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A few more clouds on Wednesday, but we will stay dry and fairly comfortable through the day with high temperatures in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: No big changes to this pattern through the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday will see mornings in the low 60s, and afternoons in the low to mid 80s. We stay rain free through the end of the week.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weather is looking great for our weekend. Saturday will be dry and mild, with a cool morning and warm but pleasant afternoon. Saturday’s highs reach the mid 80s. There is a small Sunday rain chance, but that rain would be expected to hold off until the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s Sunday.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: A little better chance for some scattered showers as we kick off next week. Highs stay in the low to mid 80s, but additional cloud cover and a slight increase in humidity will lead to overnight lows sliding back up into the upper 60s and low 70s by mid-week.

Storm Team 7 Day