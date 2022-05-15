





TONIGHT: Additional showers and storms are likely, as a weakening squall line approaches the northwestern part of the state tonight. While widespread severe storms are unlikely, a few storms with heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail are possible west of I-65 overnight. Lows again drop into the low to mid 60s.





MONDAY: A weak front will push across the state Monday. This will bring a few additional isolated showers and storms. Best chances to see a downpour is east of I-65 but any one spot could see a storm. Temperatures will drop a tad Monday, but the cooler weather won’t last long with hot and dry weather on the way by the second half of the work week.





TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Our rain chances shut down with drier air moving into the state for the rest of the work-week, and temperatures climb even higher than they did last week. Widespread 90s are likely through the second half of the week, with some spots climbing into the mid to upper 90s! No rain is expected Tuesday through Friday.

THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast as moisture returns to the state and a cold front pushes through. That front means we deal with storms Saturday, a few lingering downpours in the first half of Sunday, but we also see some cooler air move into Central Alabama. Highs will struggle to reach the 80s to kick off next week!