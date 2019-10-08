Drunk driver arrested after causing wreck, striking cemetery headstones in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department witnessed a traffic accident Monday in the 5400 block of Mounth Olive Road.
According to TPD, one of the vehicles involved fled the scene by driving up an embankment, striking a gas valve and multiple headstones at a cemetery.
After administering aid to the victim of the wreck, authorities set up a perimeter around the area and with the help of K-9 units, found the driver.
Joaquin Bautista, 34, of Attalla was located hiding in the woods.
Bautista has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
