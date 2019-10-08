Drunk driver arrested after causing wreck, striking cemetery headstones in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Trussville Police Department witnessed a traffic accident Monday in the 5400 block of Mounth Olive Road.

According to TPD, one of the vehicles involved fled the scene by driving up an embankment, striking a gas valve and multiple headstones at a cemetery.

After administering aid to the victim of the wreck, authorities set up a perimeter around the area and with the help of K-9 units, found the driver.

Joaquin Bautista, 34, of Attalla (Trussville Police Department)

Joaquin Bautista, 34, of Attalla was located hiding in the woods.

Bautista has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence and resisting arrest.

