SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are conducting an investigation after a person drowned near the Cahaba River Saturday afternoon.

According to Clay Hammac with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 3:30 p.m. stating that a person was drowning in the water near Slab Road. The SCSO has requested help from the Calera Police Department’s diving team to retrieve the victim.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

