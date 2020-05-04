Drowning investigation and recovery underway near Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Divers are searching for a drowning victim near the Smith Lake area at a private lake.
Around 2:30 p.m., Crane Hill Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a drowning in the area of the private lake, Chief Brandon Williams said.
Divers are in the area searching and attempting to make a recovery.
Cullman County EMA is also at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
