Drowning investigation and recovery underway near Smith Lake

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Divers are searching for a drowning victim near the Smith Lake area at a private lake.

Around 2:30 p.m., Crane Hill Fire and Rescue responded to a call of a drowning in the area of the private lake, Chief Brandon Williams said.

Divers are in the area searching and attempting to make a recovery.

Cullman County EMA is also at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.