HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson Counties’ seven-day positivity rate declining is causing some school districts to transition their COVID-19 mitigation strategies. However, there are some districts on the opposite side of the fence that are buckling down on their COVID protocols.

During Tuesday’s Hoover City School board meeting members voted unanimously to reverse its mask mandate.

“I recommend that the mask mandate approved September 14, 2021, be repealed and masking in Hoover City Schools become optional February 9, 2022,” said Supt. Dr. Dee Fowler, with Hoover City Schools.

Dr. Fowler says there’s been a steady decline in positive cases that prompted this decision. But, he says face coverings will still be required on buses and masks will also be worn by students returning to school after testing positive.

Down the road at Birmingham City Schools, masks will continue to be enforced and if a student objects it will now be a violation of the code of conduct.

“Over 90% of our students come to school with a mask on and wear them properly, but like with anything, you have children who are wanting to test the system whether that be with mask-wearing or anything else that they want to do but we just want to let them know how serious it is,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan with Birmingham City Schools.

Dr. Sullivan also added that the district is working to determine a threshold on when a classroom or building should go virtual– another layer of their COVID mitigation strategy.

“We’re looking at around 10% of the grade level and if those students and particularly if the teacher is involved that’s really impactful,” said Dr. Sullivan. “So if the teacher is unavailable to teach and you have several students in the classroom positive as well then we’d be moving that class to virtual learning, but not necessarily the school or the school district to virtual learning.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that schools enforce masks indoors regardless of vaccination status to help prevent the spread of COVID and its future variants.