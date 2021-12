ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver was taken to the hospital after her car was struck by a train in Alabaster Thursday morning.

According to the Alabaster Fire Department, a call came in at 7:46 a.m. Thursday about a car that had been struck by a train off Simsville Road. The driver reportedly was not seriously injured, but was taken to the hospital out of precaution.

There is no crossing gate at the stop, but there is a stop sign.