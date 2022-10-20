ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver destroyed a veterans monument at Centennial Memorial Park in Anniston Wednesday.

Ken Rollins, founder of the park, said an elderly driver had driven onto the property on 17th Street and destroyed the Korean War memorial at the park after 4 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt in the crash.

The driver’s name has not been released by police, but Rollins believes they may have been intoxicated when they hit the monument.

The memorial was first set up in 2010. There are also memorials for veterans of WWI, WWII, the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf.

The Anniston Police Department could not be reached for comment on the crash.