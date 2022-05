CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Calhoun County are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead Friday evening.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, a truck driver struck a bicyclist before crashing into the NobleBank & Trust in Piedmont.

The victim was later identified as Thomas Wayne Bennefield, 27.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.