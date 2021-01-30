Driver escapes in Bessemer Police chase where officers collided

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police are investigating after a vehicle got away during a chase where two police officers’ vehicles also collided on Jan. 29.

Around 11 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 16th Street and Dartmouth Avenue for a stolen tag.

The vehicle, a dark blue or black Dodge Charger, with stolen Georgia tag RXP9551, did not stop for police lights and sirens, Bessemer Police reports. The vehicle continued to flee, even turning off its lights to not be detected. The vehicle headed to the interstate and was not caught, according to police.

In response to the car fleeing, two officers wrecked into each other and also caused damage to a parked car and building in the 800 block of 23rd Street North. One citizen was in the building and received non-life threatening injuries, police report. The citizen was treated by emergency personnel and taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

No arrests have been made in this case so far, police say. It is important to realize the dangers associated with crimes that seem to be small on the surface, the Bessemer Police Department reports. Police know, by nature of their jobs, that stolen tags are there to hide other illegal activity. Stolen tags are commonly attached to stolen vehicles and stolen vehicles are attached to a wide variety of other crimes from thefts, burglaries, robberies, shootings and more.

If anyone has information of the stolen Georgia tag, the dark blue or black Dodge Charger and its occupants, please contact your local police department as well as the Bessemer Police Department. Bessemer Police can be reached by calling 205-425-2411 or anonymous TipLine is 205-428-3541.