Driver dies after vehicle leaves Pleasant Grove Road; JCSO investigates

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wednesday traffic accident on Pleasant Grove Road near Cypress Circle kills a driver after the vehicle left the roadway and went down a ravine.

The victim’s family members were searching for her when she did not return home on time. The family members located the vehicle and notified the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene at 4:40 p.m. to find the vehicle suffering from heavy damage in the ravine. The driver, a female, was the only occupant and was found dead at the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the driver may have fallen asleep while driving. The victim’s body was released to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

