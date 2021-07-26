Driver dead after crashing into tree in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver is dead after crashing into a tree in Mountain Brook Monday morning.

According to George French, public information officer with the Mountain Brook Police Department, officers responded to a single-car wreck in the 4100 block of Old Leeds Road where a car had struck a tree at approximately 9:45 a.m. Monday.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released due to police notifying family.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s START team (Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team) will investigate the circumstances surrounding the wreck.