Driver arrested for allegedly crashing into, killing woman while racing on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has arrested a man who they say was racing on I-59 back in March and crashed into the other vehicle which ultimately killed a 20-year-old woman.

Kevin Lamar King, 27, was charged with manslaughter for the March 9 fatal crash. ALEA says King and 22-year-old Keanjra Lashai Maddox were racing on I-59 South near mile marker 119 when King’s vehicle struck Maddox’s from behind while the two were making a turn.

Both vehicles left the roadway and traveled down a ravine. 20-year-old Octavia Nicole Johnson, who was a passenger in Maddox’s car, was not wearing her seat belt and she was ejected from the car. She received life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

King and Maddox were also injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

King was arrested Monday and taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond. He has since posted the bail.

ALEA is still searching for Maddox as he faces a manslaughter charge as well. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact ALEA at (256) 435-3521.

LATEST POSTS