GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — A driver was arrested after crashing into a building in Gadsden Sunday morning.

According to Gadsden police, officers received calls regarding a one-vehicle accident where a car struck a downtown Gadsden building and a light pole in the 600 block of Broad Street. Upon arrival, officers saw “extensive” damage to the building and the vehicle was still crashed inside the front of the building.

Officers made contact with the driver and the driver was arrested on the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver was later booked into the Etowah County Jail where they will be charged with a DUI after being medically cleared.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the driver’s name will not be released at this time. There were no injuries that resulted from the accident.