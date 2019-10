BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Blount County Emergency Management Agency will be hosting a drive-thru flu clinic Wednesday.

Hepatitis A vaccines will also be offered to adults in high-risk categories.

The drive-thru will be held at Blount County-Oneonta Agri-Business Center Oct. 16, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

