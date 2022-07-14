TONIGHT: Showers and storms ending by around 10 pm across most of Central Alabama. Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Drier air moves in from the north, which will help limit our rain chances Friday. Still, a few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out. The best chance to see an isolated downpour will be southeast of I-20 where more moisture will linger, but we can’t rule out rain in any one spot. Highs in the low 90s.

WEEKEND: The relatively dry air sticks around Saturday and much of Sunday, meaning rain chances will be limited, but not zero through the weekend. Again, rain may be slightly more likely southeast of I-20, but moisture should be limited enough Saturday to keep most of us dry. On Sunday, we see some moisture return, particularly by the evening hours. There remains too much model disagreement on most likely placement of higher moisture to increase rain chances right now, but we might have to bump our rain chances some for Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening in subsequent forecasts. Check back later this week for updates.

WORLD GAMES CLOSING CEREMONY: As previously mentioned, we’re monitoring the moisture return Sunday evening, so a rain shower or storm can’t totally be ruled out for the closing ceremony at Protective stadium. Still, this does not appear to be a washout situation. Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s at the start of the ceremony, dipping into the upper 70s by the time the ceremony ends.





NEXT WEEK: There remains some level of uncertainty regarding specifics with next week’s forecast, but the general pattern will be an upper level trough sets up across the deep south Monday and Tuesday. That will enhance rain chances with ample moisture again in place. This is a pattern that can support heavy rainfall and storms, although at this point, model spread is too high to formally mention any flood or severe weather threat yet. By Wednesday, that upper air trough digs further southeast, and an upper-air ridge builds in overhead. That will lead to lower rain chances and more heat, with the heat index reaching as high as 105° by the second half of the week.





GULF COAST FORECAST: Rough surf is likely to continue through at least the next couple of days. A high risk of rip currents is in place for Friday, and a moderate risk is in place through the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are also likely with high temps in the mid to upper 80s.

Storm Team 7 Day Forecast