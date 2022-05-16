It is a partly cloudy, muggy, and mild morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s.

A weak cold front will move across Alabama today, and it will set off a few showers and storms today. One or two of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. There is a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather for areas along and south of I-59. The risk is very low today across Central Alabama, but a little better chance for South Alabama. The threats will be gusty winds, hail, and downpours. High temperatures will be a little “cooler” as they only get into the mid to upper 80s.





Tonight, we will be mostly clear and cool-ish. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast U.S starting on Tuesday. We will be mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Get ready for summer heat for the end of the work week! The ridge will sit over us Wednesday through Friday. Each day will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 90s. There will be some dry air over us, so the humidity levels will not be too bad. This means it will be hot for the first day of Lake Fest in Pell City on Friday.





Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will break down and move east of Alabama. This will bring back southerly winds and Gulf of Mexico Moisture. A cold front will also move toward Alabama on Saturday. This will lead to scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to possibly severe with gusty winds. Some downpours will be likely with the added moisture in the air. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The cold front will move through by Sunday with spotty showers and storms. It will turn cooler with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.