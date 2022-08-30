TONIGHT: Drying out. Clouds clearing out through the evening. Lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY: Drier air filters into the state Wednesday and Thursday. We won’t cool down, but the humidity will be lower, and we eliminate rain chances with the drier air in place. High temperatures still reach the low 90s both days, but the lower humidity will keep things a *little* more comfortable.

FRIDAY: Moisture begins to return to the area as we head into the end of the week. That will lead to at least a few scattered downpours by Friday.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Rain chances increase more dramatically as the deep, tropical moisture returns into the weekend. Storms will remain scattered, but where storms do form, they’ll be capable of heavy rainfall rates. It’s possible that places that see multiple rounds of storms over the weekend could deal with some localized flooding. Those scattered heavy downpours continue into Labor Day. High temperatures dip a bit lower with the additional rain and cloud cover in the forecast, with more spots topping out in the upper 80s.

TROPICAL: The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor a couple of tropical waves that could develop into tropical depressions or storms over the next 5 days. The wave furthest to the west has the highest chance of development, but as of now it’s too early to know what, if any, threats these systems could pose to the U.S.

