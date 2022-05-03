STEELE, Ala. (WIAT) – One man is dead, and another is recovering from his injuries after a weekend accident at the Alabama International Dragway.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle on jack stands fell on top of the men Saturday night. Chad McDonald, 41, died at the scene according to police.

Chip Snider is suffering from multiple broken bones – including four spots on his spine and a collapsed lung. His wife, Eve, said she got an unexpected phone call from him that night.

“He was actually going as a spectator but ended up helping a friend with a car issue,” Eve said. “He was actually hurt worse than I think anyone really expected.”

She said she could tell something was wrong when it was hard for him to explain what had happened, and someone else told her to go to UAB to see him.

“My husband just instinctively put his arms up over his head to try and protect his head,” Eve said. “We’re very thankful he did because a traumatic brain injury that he does not have would be so much more to recover from.”

Eve said Chip was helping McDonald to fix a car that night when the car fell on top of them.

“Chad was one of those guys who, I mean, you could talk to him for five minutes and you felt like you knew him your whole life. He would help anyone. That’s what they were doing when this happened,” Eve said. “The community is definitely grieving from the death of Chad. That’s going to take time and honestly it’s not going to be the same without him.”

The sheriff’s office said in a statement, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the McDonald family for their loss during this difficult time.”

Eve said it could be at least six months before Chip recovers, but he is expected to make a full recovery. She and her family are grateful for all the community support they have received during this time.

Police are still investigating the accident.