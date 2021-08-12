Drag brunch benefitting AIDS Alabama to be held Saturday

Black Market Bar & Grill will host a drag brunch on Saturday. (Courtesy of AIDS Alabama)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Black Market Bar & Grill will host a drag brunch Saturday, Aug. 14, to benefit AIDS Alabama.

The event, called “Rise ‘n’ Drag,” will feature entertainment from various local drag queens.

The event will benefit AIDS Alabama and its nonprofit work in the state, which includes housing, transportation, medical translation, mental health and substance abuse services, and HIV prevention and education, according to the organization.

There are still a limited number of tickets available for the event, which starts at 11 a.m. at Black Market Bar & Grill in Five Points South.

Ticket pricing is below, and advance tickets can be purchased here. Tickets include one drink ticket per seat.

Seating for 6 – $120

Seating for 4 – $80

Bar Seating for 2 – $40

Individual tickets can also be purchased at the door for $15, these tickets do not include a prime table location or a drink ticket.